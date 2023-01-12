An operation to extract an unexploded grenade from the body of a soldier of Ukraine. Anton Gerashenko, consultant to the Interior Ministry of Kiev, on social media publishes the photo documenting the surgery performed by military surgeon Andrii Verba. The operation, to extract the grenade from the soldier’s chest, was carried out in the presence of two engineers, who guided the doctors in the operating room to prevent the device from exploding.
#Grenade #soldiers #chest #operation #Ukraine
Leave a Reply