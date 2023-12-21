Rzeczpospolita: The US State Department sees Poland as a future leader of the European Union

The US sees Poland as a future leader of the European Union (EU), as this country spends more than most on defense, stated in an interview with the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, US Deputy Secretary of State for European Affairs James O'Brien.

He clarified that cooperation between Washington and Warsaw in the field of security has always been very close. O'Brien recalled that NATO had decided to strengthen its eastern flank.

“Today, two-thirds of allies spend 2 percent of GDP on defense. Poland is much bigger. Very useful plans for regional defense have been developed, which are being implemented better and better every month,” the diplomat emphasized. He predicted Poland's leadership in the EU.

Earlier it became known that the United States and Poland signed an agreement to provide a $2 billion loan to Warsaw for defense modernization.