“Aida is a tomb of Palestinian dreams,” describes Said Zain, 25, dressed in black from top to bottom. “There are only two ways out here: either you go crazy or you become very imaginative and creative.” He prefers the latter and that is what he dedicates himself to in his role as a psychologist at the Youth Center in the Aida refugee camp (West Bank). His speech includes a string of calamities, all of which they encounter in their daily lives. But since the war broke out on October 7, that world of misfortunes has gone from bad to worse, he adds. Israel's military incursions, although with less violence than in other West Bank camps such as Jenin or Tulkarem, take place several times a week.

This week, so far, the soldiers had entered on Monday and Tuesday. The neighbors show videos of the two days. Those detained in Aida since the war broke out number almost fifty and among them there are some minors. Additionally, a gunshot killed a teenager on November 10. The increasing degree of violence and military presence has almost completely stopped the cultural, leisure and sports activities that take place on a daily basis, especially with minors, who represent around half of the population of Aida, some 5,500 people.

Among those arrested in recent days are the two top officials of the Youth Center who, at the same time, are two of the community leaders. On Monday night, the uniformed officers took Munther Amari from his home after attacking one of his brothers and locking his wife and children in an outbuilding, according to Said Zain. Amari is a well-known peace activist and member of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee, a non-violent resistance movement in Palestine. On November 28, the army had taken Anas Abu Srour. The two are under administrative detention, that is, without charges or the right to a lawyer. “With these two detainees we are lost, blocked…”, laments Zain, while highlighting the work of both in all types of aid work and keeping the inhabitants united. “They are looking for the collapse of the community, I think there is no other reason,” concludes the young man, burying his head on the computer keyboard.

“After October 7, arrests and raids have increased. Sometimes they enter the homes of minors they have imprisoned (in Israel) and commit destruction. The soldiers are being very aggressive. They feel unpunished and that is very dangerous,” says Mohamed Alazaa, 33, director of the Lajee Cultural Center (which means refugee in Arabic). Its headquarters were attacked in the raid on the 10th. One of the sections of this Aida institution that has had to interrupt its activity is football, whose team is Lajee Celtic (or Aida Celtic). It takes its name from its association with the Green Brigade of Scottish Glasgow Celtic, an openly pro-Palestinian fan base.

During a UEFA Champions League match in 2016, they greeted their rival, Israeli side Hapoel Beersheva, with Palestinian flags. They were fined 10,000 euros, but the Green Brigade managed to raise more than 200,000. Part of that money was donated to Aida Celtic. Some of the seven watchtowers of the Israeli wall appear over the artificial grass field where some smoke canisters have fallen these days, as Alazaa shows. “Out of responsibility, we had to stop,” he argues while caressing the scar that a gunshot left on his face in 2013 when he looked out onto the balcony of the cultural center. But it is not only the army siege that worries the population of Aida, Alazaa acknowledges with an eye on Gaza. “It makes no sense to maintain our normal life with what is happening there,” he says.

“We are all terrorists”

“Here, the situation has always been very bad: arrests, destruction of homes, lack of privacy, shooting, tear gas… But since that day, everything has gotten worse. Young people are a danger at military checkpoints, we are all considered terrorists, that is why I am much more afraid than before,” explains Zain. Last month he was deeply affected when he learned how the military detained his neighbor, Jader Lofti, a father of three daughters. They blindfolded him, tied him up, forced him to kneel and began hitting him repeatedly in the stomach until he collapsed while one of them recorded everything. Next, to the derision of Aida's family and neighbors, they published it on social networks. “If they are able to do this in front of the camera, imagine behind it,” he says while showing the images.

A huge black key on a lock-shaped arch welcomes the field of Aida, outside Bethlehem. It represents the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in 1948, when Israel was born, and the determination to return. But not just the key, all of Aida is a harsh reminder that, although 75 years have passed and the original tents are now brick houses, it is a provisional settlement. The 0.71 kilometer space granted in 1950 by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) for just over a thousand expellees from twenty towns to settle is the same plot on which they are crowded today. about 5,500.

“I was born here and grew up here,” says Said Zain. “My grandfather was expelled from Jerusalem and, although we are only seven kilometers away, I have never set foot there in my life. I haven't seen the sea either. That is my dream,” he adds. Another one buried in that grave he refers to. He is aware that the beach is only 50 kilometers away, an insurmountable distance for someone who, like him, lives under Israeli occupation. “Many mornings I wake up and think: Why did this life happen to me?” His priority right now, however, is trying to raise the children, whose living conditions, already complicated under normal circumstances, have been affected by the war. “They are traumatized and the best way to treat them would be to remove them from this environment, but that is impossible. There is no possibility of them receiving adequate treatment,” he describes, referring to the dead end in which they live.

100% of the 236 inhabitants of Aida who underwent a study from the University of California, Berkeley (USA), claimed to have been subjected to tear gas. Neighbors assure that with the current conflict, the launching of smoke canisters happens almost daily. The large number of shell casings fired by the army led a local jeweler to use them to make objects such as souvenir pendants or earrings that are sold in his store, The key of return (the key to return).

A traditional Palestinian ceramic painting on the door of the Lajee Cultural Center indicates that Jerusalem is 7.8 kilometers away. In front, a few meters from the building, the great concrete monster of the Israeli wall reminds us that this distance is more false these days than ever, since the road is closed by the war. In the assault on the club's headquarters on December 10, soldiers climbed to the roof and tore down the flying Palestinian flag, including the mast. They used that bar to put an Israeli flag on the wall. “We had doubts about whether we should put it back. There was some fear that they would come again and cause damage or arrest someone. But that same day we replaced it. This is even bigger,” says Mohamed Alazaa defiantly, looking at the positions of the Israeli troops, where they took the mast. “And we have decided that, if they remove it again, we will fill all of Aida with Palestinian flags. It is not just a flag, it is the symbol of all Palestinians,” he resolves decisively.

Graffiti in the Aida refugee camp, next to Bethlehem (West Bank). Luis de Vega

