State Department spokesman Rubin called for the creation of a coalition to combat deepfakes

The head of the Center for Global Engagement at the US State Department, James Rubin, has proposed creating a coalition to combat disinformation created using artificial intelligence (AI). This is what he's talking about stated in a conversation with Politico.

Rubin answered a question about the role of AI in the fight against disinformation. In his opinion, the only way to combat the problem of deepfakes is to create a coalition of countries that share the principle of freedom of speech and counteract disinformation.

“To do this, we created a diplomatic framework that committed the British, Canadians and the United States to work together to try to combat the existing problem,” a State Department spokesman said. The diplomat added that a way must be found to require AI-generated materials to be marked with a watermark or similar mark.

Earlier, Rubin called on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to share more information about the conflict in Ukraine, implying the failures of Ukrainian soldiers at the front. He added that in democracies, even “bad” news can be covered.