Dairy farmers now often rely on digital helpers, whether in the stomach or around the neck. The recorded data indicates whether the animal is ready to mate.

Full to the brim: A dairy cow has to have a calf about once a year. Image: dpa

SShe is ovulating, she is pregnant, the child is coming. The computer records everything. If it were a woman, there would be a huge outcry. In the stable, the data collection frenzy is a reality. The glass cow ensures profit and optimized, economical work processes. For a farm focused on milk production that is struggling under low prices, it is an investment.

Julia Fietz Editor in the “Technology and Engine” department.

On a traditional dairy farm, a cow gives birth to offspring about once a year. She then produces between 30 and 40 liters of milk per day. During the rutting season the cow is ready to mate. In order to adapt to this, dairy farmers are increasingly relying on digital helpers. They can be collars with responders that send their data. Or about boluses, small transmitters that lie in the cow's rumen. The farmer uses the data to know whether insemination can take place.