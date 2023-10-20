Winning the lottery is the dream of many who believe that with that money they could change their lives forever. However, there are those who, despite having a good sum of money, continue resorting to state support, what could soon be banned in USA.

According to the U.S. government, the food stamp program (SNAP) aims to eliminate hunger and improve nutrition and health among the lowest-income people so they can buy takeout food. a nutritious diet.

But authorities have discovered that some people who have won important prizes in the lottery continue to receive food stamps, Therefore, they hope through new legislation to prevent these citizens from having access to the benefit, indicates Fox News.

How much must someone win in the lottery to stop receiving food stamps?



The Foundation for Government Accountability requested information from all 50 states to find out the amount of money that different winners have obtained from the lottery and relate them to the beneficiaries of the food coupons since 2019.

It is worth mentioning that this legislation would not look for winners of smaller prizes such as US$20 but rather those who have obtained at least US$4,250, which according to federal law makes a person no longer eligible to obtain support.

Lottery winners will not be able to request government support

According to what has been announced so far, more than 66,000 people continue to receive food stamps despite having won major prizes from the lotterythis only in 13 states of the American Union, so it is estimated that there could be hundreds of thousands in the 50 states.

So far, of those 13 states, they have only eliminated about 400 winners from support. In the case of Illinois, only 99 people have been discharged and it is known that in South Dakota the winner of a prize greater than US$2,000,000 still receives subsidies.

And although in order to receive the food stamps You have to prove that your income is low, only cash and certain types of accounts are taken into account, so cars, houses and other types of savings are not reviewed.