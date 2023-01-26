The State Attorney’s Office endorses, against the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office, that the penalties of disqualification for public office be reduced for Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull and Dolors Basa. In the case of the former vice president, it is requested that the 13 years to which he was sentenced be reduced to 7, while for former counselors it would go from 12 to

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in