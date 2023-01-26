By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan should allow government bond yields to move more flexibly and needs to be ready to raise short-term interest rates quickly if “significant” risks of higher inflation materialize, the Bank of Japan said. International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday.

In a proposal following an annual policy consultation with Japan, the IMF said the Japanese central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy remains appropriate as inflation is expected to fall below its 2% target by the end of 2024 unless the salaries increase significantly.

But with inflation risks becoming more prominent in the world’s third-largest economy, the IMF said, the Bank of Japan should make room for longer-term yields by either raising its 10-year bond yield target or extending the tolerated limit.

“We don’t see it really changing the (Bank of Japan’s) accommodative stance. It’s more about balancing part of the impact on the real economy against the impact on financial markets,” IMF Japan Mission Head Ranil Salgado said on Thursday.

“It also makes it easier to start the transition to an eventual short-term rate hike,” he told Reuters, adding that the Bank of Japan may consider measures to increase flexibility in bond yields even before its inflation target is reached. in a lasting way.

With Japan’s core consumer inflation at 4%, the highest level in 41 years and twice the central bank’s target, markets are betting the bank will phase out its aggressive stimulus after President Haruhiko Kuroda retires in April.

Unlike central banks around the world that have aggressively raised interest rates, the Bank of Japan has maintained an ultra-low interest rate policy and adopted so-called yield curve control, which applies a negative interest rate to some short-term funds. and is targeting a 10-year yield of around zero.

The IMF also said the Bank of Japan could also consider options such as targeting a shorter-term yield or the pace of bond purchases. Such measures, he said, would help mitigate the side effects of prolonged easing, such as yield curve distortions caused by massive purchases of government bonds by the central bank.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)