Dead by Daylight Forged in Fog is ready to update itself with a new one Tome; the Tome 14: Betrayal is a direct continuation of the game and will bring various innovations related to the celebrations of Lunar New Year. Along with other stories and missions for the protagonists of the game, the title will also be expanded by new cosmetics; among these, the new skins for the iconic characters of Resident Evil can only stand out.

Volume 14: Betrayal will bring with it, as already mentioned, the celebrations of the Lunar New Year which will unlock the event in the game The Moonlight Borrow. With the beginning of the celebrations it will be possible to find various prizes related to it around the map together with new objects that will influence the in-game experience such as Chinese lanterns which will give a boost to the speed of the character or the Red Envelopes containing prizes.

Going back to the historic collaboration between Dead by Daylight And Resident Evilthe expansion of Lunar New Year will give away a new themed skin for Jill Valentine And Ada Wong along with a new outfit for The Blight. To accompany all these new contents there will also be the The Moonlight Borrow Collection which will unlock new cosmetics for Feng Min And Vittorio Toscano. Dead by Daylight Forged in Fog is ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the best possible way.