Club América ended its preseason with its participation in the sky cup and he is already thinking about what will be his debut in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of Liga MX, where he will seek to win his fourteenth title.
Thanks to this friendly event, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz was able to observe his pupils to be able to think about what his starting line-up for the championship will be, basically having the same pieces, since only the registrations of Israel Reyescoming from PueblaY Luis Malagonof Necaxain addition to the drop in Guillermo Ochoawho will live a new stage in Europe with the salernitana from Italy.
According to the site eagle passion, the tano would start the contest without a nominal forward center, which would leave out of the initial scheme Henry Martinto Uruguayan Federico Vinas Y roman martinez.
In this case, the arch would be guarded by Oscar Jimenez, who has the confidence of the strategist to be the starter on the new reinforcement; the central would be formed Nestor Araujo and Israel Reyesaccompanied in the bands by Miguel Layun Y Salvador Reyes.
Moving to midfield, the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez would act as a pivot, having the Spanish ahead Alvaro Fidalgo and to the Chilean Diego Valdes; Finally, the chosen extremes would be Alexander Zendejas and the Uruguayan brian rodriguezwith his compatriot jonathan rodriguez appearing in the center.
During the sky cup, ortiz made several modifications, so almost all its elements saw action to be tested, such as the Uruguayan sebastian caceresthe Colombian Roger Martineza Peruvian man Peter Aquinothe Uruguayan leo suarez, Jurgen Damm, Ramon Juarez, jonathan dos santos and some homegrown players, with the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez being practically the only one forgotten when it was mentioned that he would not enter into the helmsman’s plans, for which reason the board would be analyzing a contract termination.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#starting #lineup #America #preparing #start #Clausura
Leave a Reply