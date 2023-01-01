🦅 #FichajesClausura2023

America hired Israel Reyes. He started in Atlas and went to Puebla where he became a national team. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/9w2mByRbBG — Gerardo Velázquez de León (@gvlo2008) December 27, 2022

According to the site eagle passion, the tano would start the contest without a nominal forward center, which would leave out of the initial scheme Henry Martinto Uruguayan Federico Vinas Y roman martinez.

In this case, the arch would be guarded by Oscar Jimenez, who has the confidence of the strategist to be the starter on the new reinforcement; the central would be formed Nestor Araujo and Israel Reyesaccompanied in the bands by Miguel Layun Y Salvador Reyes.

🚨🚨🚨 Official: Luis Malagón is the new goalkeeper of Club América pic.twitter.com/tbcGJG9xmg — Hate me More 🦅 (@OdiameMas1916) December 22, 2022

During the sky cup, ortiz made several modifications, so almost all its elements saw action to be tested, such as the Uruguayan sebastian caceresthe Colombian Roger Martineza Peruvian man Peter Aquinothe Uruguayan leo suarez, Jurgen Damm, Ramon Juarez, jonathan dos santos and some homegrown players, with the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez being practically the only one forgotten when it was mentioned that he would not enter into the helmsman’s plans, for which reason the board would be analyzing a contract termination.

“There are mistakes that are costing us, it’s the truth” ❌ “Emilio Lara suffered a rib fracture and we are recovering” 🚑 🗣️ Fernando Ortiz pic.twitter.com/qUOxszCYvT — The Soccer Addicts Mx (@AdictosMx) December 28, 2022