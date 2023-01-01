The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumhe sent a message to the population of the capital of the countrybecause of new year.

The message was published on their official social networks, the afternoon of last Saturday, December 31, 2022.

In its short message made in a publication of their networks, sheinbaum wrote:



“My best wishes to everyone in this 2023,” said the brunette.

New Year’s Message: Sheinbaum

This Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, Sheinbaum wrote a new message due to new Year.

“We started 2023 with the hope and commitment to continue building a City of Rights for everyone. Good day”, detailed the capital’s president.



