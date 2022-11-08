Tomorrow the Mexican team will be facing its similar team from Iraq in the penultimate friendly match prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The match will take place in Girona, Spain, and the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino would already have his starting eleven to face the match.
It should be noted that the Tricolor is complete, and each of the players will seek to fill the eye of “Tata” to appear on the final list of summoned, which will be announced the following week.
Here we present the starting eleven with which Mexico would be jumping onto the field of the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi.
Mexico Lineup (4-3-3)
Alfred Talavera: It is expected that ‘Tata’ will send the native of La Barca, Jalisco, to defend the three sticks of the Tri. I would be saving Ochoa for the game against Sweden.
Kevin Alvarez: On the side, the coach would use the young Kevin Álvarez. The Mexican soccer champion will seek to show himself to enter the World Cup call at the last minute.
Cesar Montes: In the central defense would appear the Rayados de Monterrey player César Montes. Currently the ‘Puppy’ is one of the best in his position and, possibly, he will start in Qatar.
Hector Moreno: Accompanying Montes in the plant will be the experienced Héctor Moreno. The player is an old sea lion, and ‘Tata’ would use that to send him to the start.
Jesus Gallardo: To complement the Monterrey trident, Jesús Gallardo will go. The national side is one of Martino’s trusted men, so he will be essential in this game.
Hector Herrera: Already in the middle sector of the field, Héctor Herrera is expected to start. Although he is not going through his best moment, he will start both in this game and in the World Cup.
Carlos Rodriguez: On one side of the ‘HH’ will be Carlos Rodríguez, who will seek to play a good role in this commitment to convince Martino and fight for ownership in the fair cup.
Louis Chavez: The revelation of the semester that ended was Luis Chávez. The winger will also start to make it clear why he is the best player in his position today.
Robert Alvarado: As far as the upper part of the field is concerned, Martino will rely on ‘Piojo’ Alvarado for the attack.
Alexis Vega: Another of those who will start will be Alexis Vega. The coach has shown confidence in him and wants to test him to analyze if he is to start in the World Cup.
Henry Martin: Finally Herny Martin appears. The striker for the Águilas del América was one of the most outstanding strikers in the tournament that he finished, and now he knows that if he plays well in the friendlies, he would have ample chances of being a starter.
