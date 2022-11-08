Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: the winning numbers for today Tuesday 8 November 2022

Today, Tuesday 8 November 2022, at 8 pm the extraction of Lotto number 134 of 2022 and 10eLotto will be staged. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, 8 November 2022, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest Lotto draw wheel by wheel:

BATCH EXTRACTIONS – LOT – Extraction number 134 of 8 November 2022

BARI 3 – 17 – 30 – 15 – 2



CAGLIARI 21 – 41 – 81 – 16 – 44

FLORENCE 23 – 74 – 12 – 9 – 67

GENOA 25 – 58 – 16 – 15 – 6

MILAN 7 – 79 – 87 – 13 – 8

NAPLES 64 – 58 – 56 – 2 – 6

PALERMO 13 – 69 – 41 – 37 – 27

ROME 11 – 7 – 65 – 73 -17

TURIN 84 – 8 – 46 – 14 – 43



VENICE 73 – 68 – 10 – 56 – 14

NATIONAL 89 – 33 – 23 – 70 – 80

0 AND LOT – Draw today Tuesday 8 November 2022

3 – 7 – 8 – 11 – 13

17 – 21 – 23 – 25 – 30

41 – 58 – 64 – 68 – 69

73 – 74 – 79 – 81 – 84

Gold Number: 3

Double Gold: 3 – 17

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Drawing today, Tuesday 8 November 2022

2 – 6 – 9 – 10 – 12 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 37 – 44 – 46 – 56 – 65 – 67 – 87

Gong: 89

The late numbers to date, Tuesday 8 November 2022

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto drawing, Tuesday 8 November 2022:

Milan 59 (139)

Venice 55 (111)

Genoa 24 (108)

Turin 13 (95)

National 15 (92)

Florence 12 (91)

Bari 61 (86)

Cagliari 54 (86)

Venice 25 (86)

Rome 23 (85)

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.