Rayados started the Closing Tournament 2023, of the MX League, on the wrong foot, since they stumbled against Chivas in the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumbut on Date 2 he managed to come back 2-3 to Blue Cross in it Aztec stadium, so now he will return to his field to try to give joy to his fans. It will be this Saturday, January 21, when they receive Atlético San Luis at the Gigante de Acero.
Prior to the Matchday 3 duel, the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich endorsed the commitment to seek to win each tournament in which they participate, therefore, it is important to add three in the regular phase to qualify for the league and fight for the title.
“We’ve already achieved our first win, now we’re going back home and the objective remains the same: to win, do things well, work as a team and unite with the fans, who are supporting us. We know what we are made of and where we are going. The path is clear: we aspire to be champions. There is no other way that we seek other than to seek the title ”he expressed.
Regarding the Potosinos, he exclaimed: “It is a team that knows how to defend itself well. His visits have been uncomfortable. We work looking for alternatives to avoid being harmed. We have to be careful, attentive and convinced to seek victory “.
Finally, the Argentine Maxi Meza will miss the duel because he suffers from muscular discomfort in his right leg, since vucetich you don’t want to risk it.
On the other hand, the president of the mattresses mexicans, Alberto Marreroaccepted that some time ago the club went through a financial crisis that led them to a sale process, however, they managed to recover after the pandemic, which was also due to the great work of the heads of the project, Severiano Garcia, Rodrigo Incera and Inigo Regueirokey pieces for the project to remain firm in the MX League.
Regarding the players who will not be present for Matchday 3, the people from San Luis only suffer the loss of the Uruguayan Juan Manuel Sanabriawho was expelled before Chivas in Matchday 2.
Q: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine remains firm under the three posts having been brought to Mexican soccer for experience a few years ago. He will seek to leave his arc at zero after two dates of receiving so many.
DC: Hector Moreno – The experienced Mexican World Cup player is the leader of the central defense after the game of Cesar Montes. Despite their seniority, they still have a great style of play that makes them reliable.
DC: Stefan Medina – The Colombian, used to playing as a right back, is the teammate of Dark in the center back. After many years in the royal ranks, he has a wealth of experience.
RHP: Erick Aguirre – The one chosen to appear on the right side would be the Mexican, who little by little has been gaining the position. Although he has competition on the bench, he stands his ground.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – The two-time World Cup player experienced moments when his level dropped significantly, but prior to Qatar 2022 he raised a lot with assists and goals, so for now no one moves him from his position.
MD: Celso Ortiz – The Paraguayan, who sounded strongly to leave the team, remained and it is not uncommon for him to continue to be a starter, since he is the captain and the engine of the midfield.
MD: Luis Romo – Another of those accused of having lowered his level, however, vucetich keep placing your trust. He is one of those players who can play 90 minutes without problems.
MO: Alfonso Gonzalez – Ponchito has given very good games with the striped jacket, which is hardly taken out of the starting table. Playing behind the forwards’ backs is a real danger thanks to his good vision of the game.
MO: Rodrigo Aguirre – with the drop in Maxi Meza for the duel, vucetich he would repeat the Uruguayan on the right side, where he gave him good results because despite being a striker, he has no qualms about playing behind the ‘9’.
CD: German Berterame – The Argentine came to the royal squad to be synonymous with goal and so far he has done well, despite some failures from the eleven steps. Berterame has gotten on well with the rest and hopes to achieve another double.
CD: Rogelio Funes Mori – El Mellizo achieved what he needed so badly on Date 2, since he scored again, something he had not done since before the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The historic network breaker from Monterrey has everything to continue to stand out.
Starting lineup: Esteban Andrada; Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Jesus Gallardo; Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Alfonso González, Rodrigo Aguirre; German Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori.
Banking: Luis Cárdenas, Sebastián Vegas, Jordi Cortizo, Omar Govea, Duván Vergara, Iván Tona, Sergio Villarreal, Jacobo Reyes, Luis Sánchez, Víctor Guzmán, Edson Gutiérrez, Axel Grijalva.
