“We’ve already achieved our first win, now we’re going back home and the objective remains the same: to win, do things well, work as a team and unite with the fans, who are supporting us. We know what we are made of and where we are going. The path is clear: we aspire to be champions. There is no other way that we seek other than to seek the title ”he expressed.

Regarding the Potosinos, he exclaimed: “It is a team that knows how to defend itself well. His visits have been uncomfortable. We work looking for alternatives to avoid being harmed. We have to be careful, attentive and convinced to seek victory “.

Finally, the Argentine Maxi Meza will miss the duel because he suffers from muscular discomfort in his right leg, since vucetich you don’t want to risk it.

Regarding the players who will not be present for Matchday 3, the people from San Luis only suffer the loss of the Uruguayan Juan Manuel Sanabriawho was expelled before Chivas in Matchday 2.

THEY STAY WITH TEN 😬 After a strong tackle on Jesús Sánchez, Juan Manuel Sanabria saw the second yellow card of the match and leaves the locals at a disadvantage. LIVE: https://t.co/x3DFSp2jE6 pic.twitter.com/wdScCYgkxN – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) January 14, 2023