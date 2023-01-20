For a while, Ryanair falsely created the impression that passengers could fly greener with the budget airline. This is the conclusion of the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) after an investigation into sustainability claims by airlines. The Irish group adjusted the statements after warnings from the regulator.

The ACM fell over announcements in which Ryanair tried to lure potential customers with the promise that they could fly ‘greener’ to their holiday destination. This could mislead customers because it concerns compensation for CO2 emissions, which does not make the flight itself more sustainable.

‘Companies must be honest and clear about the sustainability claims they make’, explains Edwin van Houten, Director of Consumers at ACM. own site. ‘Flying – even with CO2 compensation – remains a highly polluting mode of transport. Offering CO2 compensation is allowed, but it should not give the impression that flying is sustainable as a result.’

Claims about CO2 compensation must be correct, clear and complete, according to ACM. It must be clear to consumers how CO2 is offset, how much is offset, how this has been calculated and whether it has been independently certified.

Customized throughout Europe

After ACM indicated that there may be ‘misleading sustainability claims’ on Ryanair’s site, the company made three adjustments, which were implemented throughout Europe. Firstly, the amount of CO2 offset is now displayed on the site, and the airline explains how the estimated emissions are calculated per ticket. In addition, there is ‘more clarity’ about the projects on which the CO2 compensation is spent, and attention is paid to ‘independent certification’ of those projects.

Furthermore, Ryanair has now adjusted the statements in the online sale of tickets. For example, according to ACM, it is more clearly stated that CO2 compensation does not make flying itself more sustainable. It also no longer says: “Fly greener.”

