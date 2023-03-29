Elly Schlein had put it among the priority points of the Pd agenda in her speech to the dem parliamentarians meeting the other day in the Chamber. “The government is behind on the Pnrr and Italy cannot afford to fail, the Democratic Party will monitor with great attention”. Confirmation of the government’s difficulties comes not even 24 hours later, directly from Minister Raffaele Fitto. The reaction was immediate. Chiara Braga’s first act as president of deputies was precisely the request, in the group leaders’ conference today in Montecitorio, to have Minister Fitto urgently in the classroom. “They replied that we have to wait for the EU commission… we will continue to insist”, Braga told reporters.

But the Pnrr is only one of the points of the all-out opposition that Schlein’s Pd is implementing in Parliament. Is out. On the rights of the children of same-parent couples, the issue was brought to Europe today and the dem are lining up alongside the mayors in the battle over the transcripts of children. The Democratic Party will be in the streets on May 12, at the demonstration organized in Turin by the mayor Stefano Lo Russo, that of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, of Florence Dario Nardella, of Naples Gaetano Manfredi among others. “The Union urges the government to be clear: do they want to ally themselves with Poland and Hungary or do they want to accept the European social spirit?”, said the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, today in Brussels. Thanks to the Pd and the European Greens, the debate in the Strasbourg Parliament on the Italian situation has been scheduled.

Added to this are other open fronts with the attack on the procurement code approved yesterday in the CDM and the inclusion of what is defined as a “new tax amnesty” within the latest bill bills. On tenders and Superbonus, the Democratic Party will be in the square on Saturday with the unions. One of the many ‘squares’ with which Schlein’s Pd is trying to reconnect. Braga says: “We must keep together the battles we wage in the institutional buildings and those we wage in the country, in the squares, gathering that great mobilization on many issues: public school, rights, economic and social issues. It is essential that there is the Democratic Party we have to be there.”

possible confrontation with Bonaccini on assets – Braga, ‘secretary in days’

Meanwhile, “within days”, says Braga, the ‘arrangements package’ with the secretariat and the offices of the group presidency should be closed. Schlein and Stefano Bonaccini could discuss this, returning tomorrow from a few days in the USA. Yesterday the secretary said that contacts are frequent when speaking at the assemblies of the Senate and Chamber groups where there has been no shortage of polemics on the issue of group leaders. The criticisms of Lorenzo Guerini were particularly explicit, even though he hinted that he will not back down on unitary management.

Therefore, there will be a secretariat extended to the minority. A joint that also intersects with the aspirations of those areas of the dem majority that have remained out for now with the election of Boccia in the Senate and Braga, a Franciscan supporter, in the Chamber. We talk about what role for Peppe Provenzano. Like, in the ‘Bonaccini’ front, there is talk of the need for there to be a deputy secretary of the minority alongside Marco Furfaro who seems projected towards that role. Pina Picierno, maybe? There are rumors of a scheme that provides for 4 proxies in the secretariat for the minority. The names are those of Picierno, in fact, and then Alessandro Alfieri, Davide Baruffi, Simona Bonafè. A game that is also intertwined with the composition of the group presidency offices.

Meanwhile, Francesco Boccia’s first outing as new group leader on the fact that there may be more points of convergence between the dem and pentastellati than with the centrists, causes both Third Pole and M5S to discuss. For Carlo Calenda, “Boccia defines, for once with clarity, the line of the Democratic Party: ‘only and always with the 5S’. Appreciable sincerity”. While Giuseppe Conte seizes the opportunity to pull the dem on the Ukraine affair: on the issue of sending weapons “I want to take it as a good omen that the new group leader in the Senate of the Democratic Party says he will work for convergences”. But the theme among the dem is not a discussion. Calenda himself notes this: “The only point on which the Pd and M5S are not in harmony is Ukraine”. And there is also a new front that stands out on the horizon: that of Rai. Schlein denounced that “the right intends to get their hands on it a little too much” and yesterday in the Chamber he assured that he will soon deal with the dossier. (by Mara Montanari)