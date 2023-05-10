Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 10:03



The workers of the urban bus service of Murcia, known as the ‘coloraos’, maintain the strike that began on Monday due to the 42% salary cut that the company announced to them to cover losses.

The president of the company committee, Miguel Cano, explained yesterday afternoon that they had not yet had any news from Transportes de Murcia, the joint venture that has the concession for the service in the city. “We know nothing about them,” he pointed out, indicating that they are still camped at the doors of the garages. Cano indicated that they expected there to be some movement after the Councilor for Sustainable Mobility, Carmen Fructuoso, signed the decree yesterday urging the company to resume service, while informing her of the contract termination file. that it was underway due to “serious breach of it.”

The workers decided to mobilize both because of the announcement of the salary cut and because of the fact that they were owed the April payroll, as well as the extra pay for March, and the salary increase that corresponds to them since January 2023. «They have paid us the April payroll, but without the increase; they are crumbs », he said. This newspaper has repeatedly tried to contact the company without success.

On the other hand, the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, warned the company that if the contract is terminated, the City Council “would intervene, manage it and take charge of the workers, their payrolls and provide the public service”, although He recognized that these procedures would take “more than a month, between resolutions and lawyers, but it is the only option that the Consistory now has to move forward.”