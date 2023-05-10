Employees of the State Fire Supervision Authority opened more than 20 criminal cases on the fact of the occurrence of forest fires in the Sverdlovsk region. This was announced on Wednesday, March 10 press office GU EMERCOM of Russia for the region.

“In total, over this weekend, 205 protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up against violators of fire safety rules, and 69 rulings were issued on initiating administrative investigations. <..> As part of the investigation into the causes of forest fires in the Sverdlovsk Region, 24 criminal cases were initiated by the State Fire Supervision Service, ”the report says.

The press service added that the department is carrying out intensive work to prevent fires in the residential sector and forests. More than 300 patrol groups of various types operate daily in the Middle Urals. The specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which are part of them, identify violators of fire safety rules and investigate the causes of fires that have already occurred.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also indicated that now a particularly tense fire situation has developed in the Sverdlovsk region, even a small fire can lead to a major fire.

On May 8, it was reported that forest fires in the Sverdlovsk region spread over an area of ​​54.1 thousand hectares, in total 64 sources of fire were recorded in the region. Almost 5 thousand rescuers were involved in the fight against fire

The day before, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region announced the stabilization of the situation with forest fires. The threat of fire spreading to populated areas has been eliminated.

The authorities of the region warned that the legislation of the Sverdlovsk region provides for administrative liability for violation of additional fire safety requirements during the period of the fire regime. The fine is up to 5 thousand rubles for citizens, up to 150 thousand rubles for legal entities.