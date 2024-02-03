Singer Justin Timberlake has once again reignited the drama that began in October 2023 after the publication of Britney Spears' memoirs, The Woman I Am, the press reports.

As recalled, the singer revealed that she had suffered an abortion during the relationship they had when they were young because, according to her, Timberlake “didn't want to be a father.”

After the book came out, rumors about Justin's possible opinion have increased even though the singer had not given any public response. Even so, Spears' fans decided to leave comments on Timberlake's posts, causing him to deactivate this option on his Instagram account.

The release of 'Selfish', the first single from the singer's next album, caused Britney's fandom to get her 2011 song also titled 'Selfish' to eclipse Justin's new single, placing it at number 1 on iTunes. Despite this, the singer of hits like 'Oops! 'I Did it Again' decided to ignore her fans' campaign, praising her ex's new song via her Instagram and apologizing if her book had offended anyone.

Minutes later, the singer decided to delete the post and publish another one, making it clear that she was retracting her apology. According to Britney, someone was speaking “badly about her,” referring to Timberlake. In the post she added: “Do you want to take it to court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time? “I don’t apologize!”

Justin Timberlake has decided to dedicate a few words to Britney during one of his concerts in New York. Before performing the song 'Cry Me a River', known to be dedicated to Spears, he decided to address Britney in response to the apology he published. Timberlake wanted to take the opportunity to “apologize to absolutely no one.”

Sources close to the Mirrors singer have assured that Justin Timberlake is “furious” with his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, claiming that she has “overshadowed his new music,” according to PageSix. For the moment, Timberlake's representative has decided to deny interviews to various American media and keep the singer away from controversy.

For her part, Britney Spears has decided to make her Instagram account private after the wave of comments and messages received after the publication of Timberlake's video.

