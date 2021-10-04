Since the launch of The Squid Game, many fans have been looking forward to the arrival of a sequel that explores in detail what will happen to Gi-hun after winning the jackpot. However, despite the success achieved, the fiction has also received criticism from subscribers of Netflix about a particular chapter.

According to a new report (via SensaCine), episode 4 would have been a focus of claims due to a light that appears during a bloody fight between the participants of Squid game.

In this sequence, the light, which is constantly blinking, was very uncomfortable for some viewers, who did not hesitate to show their annoyance through social networks and asked Netflix to place a warning message to avoid inconvenience.

“In episode 4 of The Squid Game there is a scene where the main light source becomes a strobe light that lasts five minutes. I don’t know if it is protocol or not, but it is not good visually ”, the user idl0g shared on Twitter.

In moments, other netizens did not hesitate to support the publication and claimed to feel the same annoyance, so Netflix took the claims into account and from now on in some countries a warning message appears stating the following: “Some scenes have an effect strobe that can affect viewers sensitive to light ”.

What were the Squid game games?

The games that appeared in the South Korean series were inspired by the 70s and 80s, but they were strategically modified so that it loses a large number of people. The names are as follows:

Red light, green light

Honeycomb man

The rope game

Marbles

Crystal stones

The squid game.

Where can you see the squid game?

Squid game, the successful series of South Korea, is included within the original contents of Netflix. In that sense, that streaming platform where you can see it. However, the service has disabled its free trial period several months ago, so you must subscribe to one of its monthly plans to play any title from its content video library.