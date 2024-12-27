[Este artículo contiene SPOILERS del final de ‘EL JUEGO DEL CALAMAR’ temporada 2]

The squid game has returned to Netflix three years after completely destroying the platform, becoming your most viewed content in history in any language and make the entire planet familiar with Korean cookies (dalgona) and his drawings. If that was a worldwide phenomenon, The second season is committed to intensifying the successful formula.

Season 2 consists of seven episodes that end in a cliffhanger absolute intended for viewers to devour their nails until the arrival of season 3 and final, with which the creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk The series will conclude next year on Netflix.

Since these two seasons began to develop in parallel, Hwang has made sure that the union between the two leaves you wanting to know how the story continues. The seventh episode of season 2 ends with the defeat of the protagonist played by Lee Jung-jae, who fails in his attempt to mount a rebellion against the organizers of the game because he was not aware that the Leader (Front Man) had infiltrated as Player 001 (Lee Byung-hun).

In the final moments of the season, Lee witnesses the execution of his friend, Player 390 (Lee Seo-hwan), just before the last fade to black and the appearance of the final credits. But, between the credits, it appears an intriguing scene which links directly to what we will see in the next season.

The doll’s boyfriend from ‘The Squid Game’

In the post-credits scene from season 2 we see three contestants (Player 096, Player 100 and Player 353) in a very familiar scenario of the universe The squid game: the field of the game Red Light, Green Light, presided over by the famous giant doll Young-hee. After a close-up of the iconic killing machine from the first season, we see that it is placed in front of another doll of the same size.

That giant doll is Cheol-su, another predictably murderous robot, in this case dressed in a green hat and a striped polo shirt. The scene ends with a traffic light whose red light goes out and the green one comes on.

“It’s a first look at Cheol-su, who is like Young-hee: a new giant doll who we will show in the third season,” has declared in Entertainment Weekly the creator of the series, Hwang Dong-hyuk, who during the preparation of this season already dHe dropped that he would introduce us to Young-hee’s “boyfriend.” Although it seems that, in reality, we will have to wait until the next season to find out more about him.

“It is also a preview of the most exciting test of the third season”, Hwang continues. “So, even though we haven’t seen what he does yet, I hope everyone is excited to get to know Cheol-su and his new game [el año que viene]”.

