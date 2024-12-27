The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested the goalkeeper of the Catalan Women’s National team from the Hoquei Sant Jordi Desvalls Club (Gerona) for recording his colleagues in the shower.

The players reported the events after suspecting that, “since the beginning of December, they were being recorded.” On the 18th of that month, when the arrest took place, the Mossos d’Esquadra interrogated several of them and entered the locker room. Over there They found a cell phone recording in the pocket of a backpack, report police sources cited by Europa Press.

on the team there were also minors that reinforced the group. After training, the goalkeeper was arrested and two days later she was brought to justice. He was released after testifying.

The club has regretted the events. In a statement, they have called them “absolutely unacceptable and intolerable”, while explaining that it was some teammates who gave their voice to the Mossos d’Esquadra. After that, a plainclothes agent checked what was reported.









“It is important to note that neither the Board nor any member of the Club was aware of these facts until they were revealed,” they highlighted, and stated that they will collaborate to provide any necessary information.