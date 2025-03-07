The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchezhas appeared this Thursday before the media after the top of the European Council in Brussels and has celebrated its results. “Faced with uncertainties, it is important to contribute certainty to citizens. We came to strengthen our union, “the executive head began by the chief after the conclave. He wanted to highlight there the concept of” security “, beyond the defense, also with support to Ukraine.” We have been resisting three years, “he said about the situation of kyiv and Europe.” There is an aggressor that is the Russia of Putin and a victim that is Ukraine. ”

Within that framework, he has confirmed that the government will seek -and will inform the parliamentary groups – reach 2% of defense spending GDP before 2029, the deadline that until now had marked. “The intention of the government is to continue the path of strengthening that security,” he said, and said that NATO metrics will be followed, and asks “to have a broad approach to the concept of security.”

In the meeting, the leaders They have endorsed the 150,000 million euros on loans to invest in common in defenseproposed precisely for the commission for the next decade and are already working on how to address military purchases. In addition, they also coincide with the good dynamics that would be to be able to divert cohesion funds for defense purchases or bet on projects of the European Investment Bank. Of course, Von der Leyen’s plan includes Another 650,000 million euros that would come out that the Member States themselves increase in 1.5% of their GDP Your defense expenditure. All this, community sources point out, is open to new ideas for the future. In addition, they also support that the escape clause of the deficit and debt rules is activated, so that they do not compute when it comes to investing in security,

Spain, in that scenario, advocates joint investments within the EU, with a format similar to the postpandemics recovery fundalso aware that you will need to increase your security expense, according to the president of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez. He has also achieved that In the conclusions the importance of security “on the southern flank” of the EU is taken into accountsomething that the government had been claiming. “We are seeing how the international order is being eroded, and also international law,” added the president of the Government. In that sense, exactly 27 take into account “threats in the rest of the EU borders” and underlines “the importance of their defense.”

At the press conference, Sánchez reiterated that the conflict in Ukraine has “a global dimension” Because attentive “against the basic rules of coexistence between nations” And it is based “on a neo -imperialist vision of Putin that is not reduced only to Ukraine.” Thus, the president of the Government insisted that “peace in Ukraine and security in Europe are two sides of the same currency.” Russia’s policy, he said, “cannot have a place in the 21st century.” In the struggle of Ukraine, he said, “are the values ​​of Europeans.” It is also “coherence with loyalty within the European project.”

“We are a pacifist country”the socialist leader repeated, in a bet “for the multilateral order.” That message to the Spaniards was a call to support government dynamics. The final objective, he said, “is that Ukraine reaches the best conditions to the bases on which a fair and lasting peace is built.”

On security and defense, Sanchez acknowledged that the Russian threat “is the most important, but not the only one”, in its defense of a 360 model, such as Acuña Moncloa, for security, including in the strategy the southern flank of the EU. “Our reality has changed. We are in a historical moment that requires Europeans to assume our responsibility in security and defense,” he continued. “Security and defense are European public goods and as such they have to be financed”said the president of the Government, although he understands national peculiarities. “We need to create joint instruments,” he added.

The chief executive concluded by sending an implicit message to Donald Trump. “Where some walls, we will have bridges”he said, and defended that Europe has to “believe in itself.” On defense spending, Sánchez highlighted the increase since he is in power, which demonstrates “a commitment to strengthening defense and security.” Ask, in fact, not to look at the coefficient, but evolution. “In absolute terms we are the tenth Taxpayer of NATO.” Of course, it did not give clear deadlines to reach 2% of the GDP requested by the Atlantic Alliance and at least given the stage.





There is already his arrival at the summit, Sánchez had announced that he will meet -Preencially- next Thursday with all parliamentary groups, except Vox, “To share reflections” about the future of European defense and “the rearme” of the continentalready end of the month will appear in Congress with the aim of addressing this matter. That call will be given next Thursday. “Vox will not be in the equation because we already know what his position is,” the chief of the Executive clarified. It will also be the first contact between Sánchez and the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to talk about a capital issue right now in Europe.