[Este artículo contiene SPOILERS de ‘EL JUEGO DEL CALAMAR’ temporada 2]

It was in 2021 when The squid game a frugal Korean production that used a broad brush of violence and massacre to paint its critique of capitalist inequality and greed, became a massive phenomenon on a planetary scale. In a few weeks it ended up with more than 265 million views as the series (and content in general) most viewed in Netflix history, with

A success of that category was bound to be squeezed beyond its possibilities. The creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also signs the script and direction of all the episodes, has explained that his greatest motivation for making the second season of the series (and the third, with which the story will conclude) has been, very much in line with what was exhibited in The squid game the money. His new salary should more appropriately reflect the success of the first season.

So we come to this second season of seven episodes (compared to nine in the first) whose cliffhanger conclusion It may be shocking to many viewers who expected that the new installment could work as a closed story. No. It seems evident that Hwang has taken his ideas to continue the story of The squid game and has stretched them in such a way that they give him enough to mount two developed seasons at the same time, hence the radical cut at the end of the second.

This is how ‘The Squid Game 2’ ends

Just like the first season of The squid game It was a feature film idea that ended up being cut into series, Its continuation has been divided into two seasons but it feels more like a story split in half. The story has been paused until the next installment, leaving all the plot arcs to be resolved (of those characters who are still alive, of course).

Seong Gi-hun, the winner of the first season played by Lee Jung-jae who has returned to participate in a new edition of the game to dynamite it from within, ends the season with his rebellion plans completely frustrated. After leading his group of followers in an all-out fight against the guards and liquidate a few, they are being shot down and massacred by those who outnumber them.

The rebel players have managed to reach the organizers’ headquarters, but there appears the Leader (Lee Byung-hun), who has been posing as Player 001 to sabotage the rebellion, willing to pour a forceful jug of cold water on his revolution. Gi-hun attends the execution of his friend Park (Lee Seo-hwan), Player 390, shot in the head by the Masked Leader.

Lee Byung-hun in ‘The Squid Game’ Netflix

More armed guards enter the dormitory where the players who had not taken part in the rebellion have stayed, thus The game will resume immediately. The post-credits scene already previews what the test that Hwang considers “the most exciting of the third season” will be like.

And what about those on the boat?

Although most of the final stretch of the season focuses on the participants of the game and Gi-hun’s attempts to orchestrate the overthrow of the organizers, in parallel it develops the policeman Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) subplot and his team in search of the mysterious island where the game takes place.

The narrative line has not given much of itself in these episodes, since their investigations have been distracted by various impediments and false clues from the organizers, but at least we have discovered that Behind so much betrayal is the captain of the ship, at the orders of the game organizers, so it is to be assumed that in the next installment here they will advance a little more.

And the North Korean girl?

Park Gyu-young as No-eul in ‘The Squid Game’ Netflix

Another subplot that has barely been raised and with almost no development in this second season of The squid game is that of the North Korean defector Kang No-eul (Park Gyu-young), who, beyond his presentation as a character, we have only seen act as guard with excellent aim to eliminate the eliminated players.

Of course, his persistence in finishing off the dying wounded to disrupting the hidden organ trafficking business that they have some guards mounted will surely lead to uncomfortable consequences that we will see in the third season next year.

