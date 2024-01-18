Genoa – Agustin Alvarez Martinez he is officially a Sampdoria player. The Sampdoria club has made official the loan from Sassuolo until the end of the season of the 2001-born centre-forward who has chosen the number 19 shirt for his Sampdorian adventure.

The attacker underwent medical checks this morning, in the afternoon he had his first training session in Bogliasco and is immediately available: the Samp coach, Andrea Pirlo, will include him in the list of players called up for tomorrow's match, Friday evening, at Marassi against league leaders Parma.