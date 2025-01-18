Players, if 45.6 billion won may already seem like an exorbitant amount, imagine 125.5 million. Now we are not talking about money (hopefully), but about spectatorsthe same ones who have already seen himto second season of The squid game turning it into Netflix’s third most viewed installment. It has not surpassed its predecessor, who holds gold (265 million) nor Wednesday (252 million), however, could do so throughout these weeks.

Just four days after its premiere on December 26, the new season had already accumulated 68 million viewsbecoming Netflix’s biggest premierealready eleven days later, the delivery had already 126.2 million viewsmore than any other series on the platform.

‘The Squid Game 2’ Netflix

The first season, which premiered in September 2021, immediately broke all records becoming Netflix’s most watched series, surpassing The Bridgertonssince it still maintains, something unusual for a non-English speaking product.

He also received several awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor and the Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jaemarking the first time an Asian actor won this award for a role in a language other than English. It also received 14 Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series, also becoming the first work in a language other than English to be nominated in this category.

Almost a month after its premiere, it continues to be at the top of the most popular series in Spain. Only three premieres surpass it, the third season of Alpha Males, once upon a time in the west and The trail. They are also followed by newcomers, I miss you, fake profile, hidden revenge, Departure: Flight 716, the hill and rawthe WWE series live every Tuesday.

