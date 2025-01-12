This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Monday, January 13, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Today you are going to start an important week, both for the events and the experiences it brings you; but of great activity, competitiveness and difficult situations that you will have to face, both in your work and also, sometimes, in personal and family issues. Triumphs achieved through struggle.

Taurus

A new week opens that will bring you intense experiences and events, especially in work, finances and other worldly matters. Successes and achievements for which it will be necessary to take more risks than usual or face great obstacles. Be careful with deception, theft or scams.

Gemini

Jupiter’s great protection will be wonderfully good for you in this new week, which will bring with it intense struggles and risks for everyone, but for you things will be easier or you will receive unexpected help. It is favorable for business and matters related to money, where you will also have luck.

Cancer

The influence of Mars, which transits through your sign, will bring you a fairly intense week with many tensions or struggles, without this meaning that it will be bad. Even if you seek peace, however, you will find many conflicts, both in work matters and in your intimate life. But in the end you will come out fine.

Leo

Today you begin a very intense week, and at the same time marked by fight and action. You will start big projects at work, business and finances, and the great luck that accompanies you, at this time, will encourage you to carry them out successfully, although with a large dose of unusual effort and sacrifice.

Virgo

Today begins a fortunate and fruitful week for you, although very marked by Mars, and that will intensify your spirit of fighting and sacrifice, while also making your character somewhat bolder than usual. But it will also be a favorable week, especially for work and worldly affairs.

Pound

If you want a calm week full of peace or harmony, the one we begin today is not at all what you were looking for. Under the rule of Mars, this week will bring you quite a few struggles and challenges, and you will also have to make some difficult decisions related to your work and worldly affairs. But you will get ahead.

Scorpio

This week that you begin today will bring you important satisfactions related to work, material matters and even your intimate life, although the paths to this will not be easy and you will have to overcome the snares of competitors and even enemies. Even if everything is going well, be careful with envy.

Sagittarius

Today you begin a week of dreams, hopes or projects that will end up coming true, although the paths to this will not be easy at all. In any case, luck, as on other occasions, will be with you, and events will turn in your favor, or you could receive some help that you did not count on.

Capricorn

A very important week begins for you in relation to work and material matters, but it will also be full of difficulties, some of them unexpected, and you will have to think very carefully about your actions and decisions. If you want everything to go well you must act with your head, but be careful with your impulses and passions.

Aquarium

Very important moments and opportunities are approaching for you, especially in work, material matters or social life, and a lot will depend on what you do or decide in this week that we begin today, whether these possibilities become reality, since what happens these days can be decisive.

Pisces

This new week can bring you some great disappointment, a betrayal or a defeat, almost all of it in your work or social life, so you must think a lot about things before doing them, or decisions before making them. But above all, don’t trust everyone, nor believe that everyone around you is good and has a big heart.