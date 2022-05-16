From Friday to Sunday an open-air gym of 130 thousand square meters with over 180 realities active in different disciplines. Physical activity against obesity: VIP testimonials in schools

Genoa – Children and teenagers will run again, jump and play in the 130 thousand square meters set up as an open-air gym, at the ancient port of Genoa, for the eighteenth edition of the Festa dello Sport, from Friday to Sunday. A great return, after the reduced edition due to Covid last year and the one only for insiders of 2020.

