Cristian Romero lived a dreamed 2021. He won a place in the Argentine national team, he was champion of the America’s Cup, he was transferred to Tottenham in a record amount and he is seen to be more consolidated every day. As he ends the year recovering from injury, the defender received striking praise.
Tom holland, actor who plays Spider-Man, is a fan of Tottenham and compared Cuti Romero to the Hulk. “He is physically one of the strongest beings in the Marvel Universe. His strength is unlimited, growing with his level of emotional stress, he prefers to run straight into battle, terrorizing his opponents, ”he began by saying.
“I’m going to tell you who really fits, it’s Romero. I would not want to play against him “, added the protagonist of Spiderman: No way home. The defender received a lot of praise lately, but this time he won the recognition of the popular hero.
Weeks ago, Tom Holland had been encouraged to choose the final of his dreams. “I would like to see Tottenham play against Brentford in the Champions League, because Tottenham is my team and Brentford is my uncle’s team,” he had declared. Did you have him as a soccer fan Spiderman? This is the actor who is revolutionizing world cinema .
