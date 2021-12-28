The blue hits the 20th career victory and flies to the top of the downhill Cup standings: “The numbers tell me little, for the moment, they are still in business and we will do the accounts at the end”
The smile of the best days, to celebrate the sixth pearl downhill on the Stelvio slope, the seventh in Bormio. Dominik Paris is clapping his hands for yet another feat on the friendly track, the one he knows how to interpret best of all. A victory that catapulted him to the top of the downhill World Cup standings, his great goal together with the Olympic medal. “Yes, I’m very happy – confesses Domme -. I tried to give everything, as always. And the Stelvio is the track on which I do everything well, every time. I don’t know why there is this special feeling between us. Every time it’s a war, from start to finish, you need a special energy. It’s a feeling that I really like. Then you must also take some risks in the key points. I don’t know where I made the difference today, for sure I made some nice lines on the Carnecina and I was effective in the final stretch. But I think I did well all over the place ”.
Between Thoeni and … Tomb
–
Twentieth career victory, sixteenth downhill, fourth ever in this special ranking. Paris does not look at the statistics, for now he does not care that he is ever closer to the 24 successes of Gustavo Thoeni behind the elusive Alberto Tomba, who immediately after the arrival personally congratulated the South Tyrolean. “The numbers tell me little, for the moment: they are still in business, we will do the accounts at the end. What did Tomba tell me? Nothing in particular, he just congratulated ”.
