The smile of the best days, to celebrate the sixth pearl downhill on the Stelvio slope, the seventh in Bormio. Dominik Paris is clapping his hands for yet another feat on the friendly track, the one he knows how to interpret best of all. A victory that catapulted him to the top of the downhill World Cup standings, his great goal together with the Olympic medal. “Yes, I’m very happy – confesses Domme -. I tried to give everything, as always. And the Stelvio is the track on which I do everything well, every time. I don’t know why there is this special feeling between us. Every time it’s a war, from start to finish, you need a special energy. It’s a feeling that I really like. Then you must also take some risks in the key points. I don’t know where I made the difference today, for sure I made some nice lines on the Carnecina and I was effective in the final stretch. But I think I did well all over the place ”.