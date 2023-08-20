Suddenly, gender characters are assigned to the special characters with which they actually have nothing to do. The spelling board evades its responsibility. A guest post.

DThe Spelling Council meeting on July 14, 2023 in Eupen received unusually strong media coverage. One of the reasons was the Council’s announcement that it would complete the new version of the official regulations at the end of the term of office, which is due to expire in December, and submit it to the responsible state authorities for confirmation.

It was also expected that the Council would say something about the dispute over linguistic gender. This expectation was largely disappointed and left unclear what the Council’s intentions were. There was confusion, which is shown not least by the fact that Eupen is rated very differently.