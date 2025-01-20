Badajoz It is a province that surprises. The natural and artistic heritage of this area of ​​Spain has a lot to teach. We are talking about a land with historic towns, art, pastures and incredible castles. Perhaps one of the most impressive is that of Jerez de los Caballerosbut in other towns we find strengths that are worth knowing. This is the case of Miraflores castle.

Located in the town of Alconchelis the most relevant element of the area. It is located at the top of Cerro de Miraflores, almost 300 meters high, and from there you can see other areas of the territory. In addition, it is located just 25 kilometers from the Portuguese border.

The history of Miraflores Castle (Alconchel)

This building has Arab origins and had to be rebuilt in the 12th century. In it, they have come to find Roman, Visigothic and Muslim remains. The big difference with respect to other castles is that this one was not built by the residents of Alconchel, but rather It was the Portuguese who built it in 1166.

The town of Alconchel and the castle in the background iStock

It was a century later when the kingdom of castile occupied it, but finally ended up giving it to the Order of the Temple and then to that of Alcantara. Between the 14th century and the second half of the 16th century, it witnessed different extensions and reforms, creating the image it has today.





Alconchel Castle is built in stonealthough some areas are made of wood. It has a outer wall which guards the main part of the castle. In the center we find another area where the keepthree stories high and with a square floor plan, and next to it, the parade ground, the chapel, the dungeons and the cisterns.

Miraflores Castle Alconchel Town Hall

Today, the building is in perfect condition and it is inside where the Interpretation Center of the Fortifications of the Great Lake of Alqueva. Congresses, conventions and exhibitions are held in this space. In addition, it can be accessed through one of the two doors that cross the wall.





There are several legends around this castle. In fact, in Alconchel it is said that a tunnel starts from this fortress that leads to the parish church and a different one that leads to the Hermitage of Hope. There are many castles that had passageways as escape in siege situations. However, as the City Council itself explains on its website, “the presence of said tunnels has not been able to be attested in any way.”

How to get to Miraflores Castle

To get to the castle from Badajozit is necessary to circulate EX-107 highway. It is the fastest route and only lasts 43 minutes. While if the starting point is Caceresyou will have to first take the N-523 and then the EX-107.

