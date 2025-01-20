A dining room with views of the Cantabrian Sea and two interior rooms with a lot of personality, where you can taste a seasonal menu or a wide variety of dishes. This is how he quotes the description of the restaurant of Karlos Arguiñano The interior of this establishment located in beachfront in Zarautz.

A place that also has a bar with a bar area and tables, or an outdoor terrace with sea views, where you can enjoy classic Basque pintxos, as well as the beautiful sunsets of the Guipuzcoan coast.

A tiktoker whose 1.7 million followersalmost nothing, they cannot agree if what is consumed by it, named @Edurnyxit is expensive or cheap. The truth is that everything depends on the eyes with which you look and also on the autonomous community from which one comes. We already know that eating a gildas in the Basque Country is not the same as eating a gildas in a bar in Extremadura. That’s how it is.

Gilda, tortilla and salad in a privileged environment

With more than 88,000 views and a string of more than 800 comments, the young woman points out in the video that she went to the establishment of one of the best-known faces on Spanish television to try gilda, tortilla and salad. “I feel like going to the Basque Country just for the food,” one of her followers tells her. To which another points out that “for that price in Asturias you can eat two menus.” “Some take advantage of the location and being a famous place,” says a user.









But let’s get down to business. What did the influencer eat at Karlos Arguiñano’s Restaurant? «We have ordered a combo: anchovy gilda and anchovy gilda», he begins to explain in a video, in front of the legendary statue of the Spanish chef, which currently presents the Open Kitchen program at Atresmedia.

A former Michelin star for 65 euros for the tasting menu

This establishment, located in the hotel of which the chef is also the owner, held the prestigious Michelin star for sixteen years, an award that was given to him in 1982 and that was withdrawn in 1998. Diners who come to Hotel KA can choose between a a la carte menu or a tasting menu designed by the chef, a variety of dishes that vary as the seasons change. The current one, specifically, has a price of 65 euros.

After trying the first of the pintxos, the anchovy one, he explains to his followers how much he liked it, even though he normally prefers the anchovy one: “Well, I don’t know whether to tell you that I like it more than the anchovy one.” To drink, since not everything is going to be eating, the girl and her companion They opt for txakoli from Arguiñano, the K5: «Very good. At least five glasses are going to fall,” the young woman says, laughing.

«We ordered one of Russian salad. The fact that it doesn’t wear pretty makes it very soft. “This is a nice tuna salad with a pipara and an anchovy.” Both she and her companion also opt for a tortilla with onion, which is quite large at first glance. The total? 24.10 euros, a price that, as mentioned previously, has caused opinions for all tastes.