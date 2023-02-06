Dani Alvesigue goes through a rather dark episode of his life. His days are spent in one of the cells of the brians prison 2Penitentiary Center located in the municipality of San Esteban Sasroviras (Barcelona).

However, a visitor to the prison assures that Alves is separated in jail because “he is a footballer, an important person and he is separated in jail because “it is an important case and he is an important footballer, and so that there are no problems between The prisoners”.

Alves is accompanied to the patio by four officials who have him escorted and who have him apart and he is alone, according to the visitor’s words, he emphasized in an interview he gave to Europa Press.

Over the weekend, it was learned that Joana Sanz, the player’s wife, visited the footballer for the first time in jail, where he has been for 20 days.

According to Spanish media, he was face to face with his partner for 50 minutes.

Alves’ situation is complicated. In his statement, the Brazilian indicated that the sexual relationship he had with the young woman had been consented to between them and that he changed his version of what happened up to three times to hide infidelity from his wife.

Her lawyers seek to prove that the complainant entered the toilet of her own free will and not forced by the soccer player.

On the other hand, Leopoldo Silva, president of the Pumas UNAM of Mexican soccer, denied that his team has requested compensation from the Brazilian for violating a conduct clause in his contract when accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Barcelona.

“I will not comment on it. We have not requested anything, it is a legal issue and we will not comment further on it,” said the manager, who attended his team’s game against Atlas, on the fifth day of the Clausura 2023 tournament. The Pumas fired Dani Alves on January 20, the same day the player was arrested in Barcelona for the alleged rape of a young woman in a nightclub in the Catalan city.

