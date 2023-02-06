By Danielle Broadway

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The 65th Annual Grammy Awards celebrated hip hop’s 50th anniversary on Sunday with performances from some of the genre’s top names, including Grandmaster Flash, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Salt-N-Pepa.

Questlove of the Roots curated the tribute and served as producer and music director.

LL Cool J kicked off the tribute with a dedication to hip hop.

He said that they couldn’t go through the entire history of the genre from 1973 to 2023, but stated to the audience that they would have three main chapters that chronicled the evolution of the genre.

Taking viewers through hip hop history, each performance explored the legacy of hip hop style, choreography and tone.

The song, known for its fast beat, was born in the Bronx and reflected the hardship of urban life, predominantly in black, Latino and Caribbean neighborhoods.

With dance, DJing, rap and soul, hip-hop expresses issues of social injustice, the joy of dancing and the importance of community.

The genre emerged when DJ Kool Herc, whose real name is Clive Campbell, hosted a back-to-school party in the Bronx and was dubbed the “father of hip hop”.