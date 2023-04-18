Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 2:50 p.m.



The Spanish swamps are at 50.7% of their capacity and store 28,400 cubic hectometres, which means that in the last week they have lost 282 cubic hectometres (0.5%), according to the data just released by the Ministry of Ecological Transition (Miteco). In relation to the average of the last ten years, the reservoirs are 17 points below, and compared to the same dates last year they are two points above.

The lack of rain and the meteorological drought suffered by the entire peninsula, with the exception of some northern regions, are taking their toll on water reserves, with direct consequences for the agricultural sector. The farmers, who are meeting this Wednesday with the ministries and councils of the branch at the Mesa de la Séquía, have already warned that the heat and the prolonged absence of precipitation are already “suffocating” 60% of the Spanish countryside, and are demanding urgent measures.

The reservoirs in the south of the peninsula are the ones with the worst levels along with the Catalan ones. The reservoirs of the Guadalquivir basin are at 25.2% (the lowest levels in the country) and those of the internal basins of Catalonia at 26.1%. Other dams in a deficient situation are those of the Guadalete-Barbate basin (28.4%), those of the Guadiana (34%), Segura (35%) and the Andalusian Mediterranean Basin (36.7). All the others are above 50% with levels that reach 83% in the Eastern Cantabrian Sea or 81% in the Basque Country.

The precipitations of the last week, very scarce, have affected the Atlantic slope and have been almost nil on the Mediterranean slope.