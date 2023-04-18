Home page World

Lesley Van Ness passed away while on vacation. She has been a news anchor for WGEM-TV and Gray Television. ©WGEM/Screenshot

The presenter Lesley Swick Van Ness died completely surprisingly. At the time, the 42-year-old was on vacation with her family.

Florida – A Tragedy on a Family Vacation in Florida (USA) happened around TV presenter Lesley Swick Van Ness. The US news anchor for WGEM-TV and Gray Television has died aged just 42.

Like the Austrian news portal oe24 reported, Lesley Van Ness was rushed to a hospital after falling ill while on her family vacation in Florida. But for the 42-year-old, any help came too late. She died four days later. In addition to her husband Tom, she leaves behind two young sons. The cause of death is not yet known.

Presenter Lesley Van Ness dies on vacation – cause of death unknown

Lesley Van Ness was a presenter for WGEM-TV and Gray Television. Like the British tabloid DailyStar reported, colleagues and viewers of the deceased expressed their sadness at her sudden death on social media.

Her colleague and friend Jennifer Dale called for prayers for Van Ness’ loved ones. “Lesley and her husband Tom have two beloved boys. Keep them all in your prayers.”

Co-host Matt Schmidt, who worked with Lesley Van Ness for seven years, movingly recalled his colleague: “She came into the editorial office and took over immediately. She just had a great presence,” he said. “It was a great experience sitting with her at the news desk.”

