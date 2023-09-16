In a statement, a group of 39 Spanish players from the world champion team asked this Friday for more changes in the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), after the resignation five days before of the former director, Luis Rubiales, in the midst of a scandal. for the kiss given to one of the team’s players, for which he is accused of alleged sexual assault.

Luis Rubiales’ kiss to Jennifer Hermoso, one of the stars of the Spanish women’s soccer team, has highlighted the debate about equity in soccer and in society.

39 Spanish soccer players signed a statement in which they explain that the changes that have occurred in the Federation are not enough for “the players to feel in a safe place, where women are respected, where women’s soccer is supported” and where they can give their “maximum performance.”

In the statement, the signatories said that they have asked the Federation to restructure Rubiales’ former cabinet, specifically the positions of general secretary, communication and marketing department.

The players’ complaints are not new. The women’s team has been facing the Federation for almost a decade. Female players want to combat sexism and achieve parity with their male counterparts.

The events occurred during the final of the women’s soccer world cup. REUTERS – HENRY ROMERO

Since 2015, female footballers have reported a culture of harassment and complained that the two previous coaches were not sufficiently qualified to work at international level.

The RFEF decided to dismiss coach Jorge Vilda (i) and appointed Montse Tomé as coach on September 5, 2023. © Eloy Alonso / EFE – Hannah Mckay / Reuters

The dispute between the players and the federation could affect the future of the team.

A spokesperson for the RFEF said it was in talks with the players and that a press conference at which newly appointed coach Montse Tomé was scheduled to announce the squad for Spain’s match against Sweden on September 22 in the Nations League.

The competition will determine which countries in Europe qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, King Felipe VI of Spain will not receive the world champion women’s team. The Higher Sports Council and the Royal Spanish Football Federation did not “consider appropriate” the reception of the players, following their new requests this Friday.

How is the investigation against Rubiales progressing?

Rubiales resigned as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and his position as vice-president of UEFA after resisting calls from players, politicians and society groups for weeks to resign.

This September 15, he appeared in court to testify before the judge investigating the case.

The judge of the National Court, Francisco de Jorge, decided to prohibit Rubiales from approaching Jennifer Hermoso within a radius of less than 200 meters or communicating with her.

Hermoso stated in his complaint against Rubiales that he and his entourage had stated without his approval that she had said that the kiss was a “mutual and totally spontaneous gesture.”

With Reuters and local media