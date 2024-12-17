In 2023 they died 436,124 people 6.5% less than the previous year, according to the final data published this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics. The main cause, representing 26.57% of the total, was diseases of the circulatory systemfollowed by the tumors with 115,429 deaths (26.46%). Behind, the respiratory system diseases (10.77%). A trend, which according to provisional data for the first half of 2024, seems to continue.

If we stick to the data by province, as seen in the map above, the tmental disorders, heart diseases and cerebrovascular diseases They are the main causes of death when the breakdown by territory is observed.

The INE also distinguishes between the main causes of death in men and women. They were counted 215,382 male deaths, which represents a 6.4% decrease in mortality compared to the previous year. The main cause was tumors, which accounted for 30.87% of the total deaths, specifically, the most lethal was trachea, bronchi and lung which claimed the lives of 16,582 men.

Among women, the number of deaths also fell by 5.8%. Among them, the disease that claimed the most lives was those related to circulatory system (28.1%), followed by tumors (21.94%).









Covid-19 disappears among the main causes

In the first half of 2024 they were produced in Spain 223,278 deaths, of which 111,698 They were men and 111,580 of women. Comparing these figures with the same period of the previous year, the greatest increase among the main causes of death occurred in the group of respiratory diseases (12.0% more). For its part, the group that decreased the most was infectious diseases, which includes COVID-19, which fell 13.1%. In this way, those who died from coronavirus disappear from the list of 15 most frequent causes of death for the first time since the appearance of this disease.

By sex, ischemic heart diseases were the leading cause of death among men (8,521 deaths), followed by cancer of bronchi and lung (8,348).

Among the women most common causes were dementia (7,639 deaths) and cerebrovascular diseases (6,571).

Why is it important to know the causes?

According to the WHO, knowing the causes of death is “important” because it allows you to “improve your way of living.” «Measuring how many people die each year helps determine the effectiveness of our health systems and direct resources where they are needed most. For example, mortality data can help guide activities and resource allocation between sectors such as transport, food and agriculture, and the environment, as well as health”, they assure.