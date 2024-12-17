You can no longer do politics in Spain without being aware of what is happening in the courts. Court editors are rising. And both politicians and journalists update lawyers’ phone numbers in their diaries for what may come. The opposition against the Government is being settled in the courtrooms and both those of Feijóo and those of Abascal have stopped talking about the economy or Catalonia to shake those of Sánchez with defendants and complaints. This week, full of appointments before the high-voltage political judge, is nothing more than an example.

The Ábalos case is already taking place in the Supreme Court and what the police investigation limited to certain illegal operations around the purchase of masks has led to a alleged network of commissions and bundles of money delivered by hand to ministers and leaders of the PSOE thanks to the unbridled accusations of the confessed commission agent Víctor de Aldama. The fact that he has not provided any evidence of this does not prevent the opposition from granting him total credibility.

That of the president’s wife, born from an alleged intermediation so that a businessman friend could obtain public contracts and which declined after the first investigations, has been growing without control towards the reasons for his employment contracts, his professional qualifications or even his personal accounts. , with ramifications in workers of the Complutense or La Moncloa that they are having to parade before the judge without knowing what they are accused of.

These are only the protagonists of this week but in the next ones others of similar cachet await their turn. Among them, those of the investigations opened against the president’s brotherfor his hiring as a musician by the Badajoz Provincial Council for more than a decade, or against the State Attorney Generaldue to the leak of the negotiations between the prosecution and the defense of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s boyfriend. Furthermore, the barrage of complaints that he has launched against those who have reported or given their opinion on his recognition of the tax fraud committed has opened several cases against journalists and even against the vice president María Jesús Montero with their subsequent court dates.

Justice in Spain continues to be blind, independent and solvent and that is why the many cases cited will end with what the evidence dictates: conviction, acquittal or archive. But, as has already happened with the many cases opened against Podemos leaders, closed without any criminal reproach after years of investigations and suspicions, they are Interested complaints and prospective investigations turn a court’s investigation into a first-class political weapon.. It is up to judges to preserve their authentic function and not mutate into political ammunition as we are seeing in recent times.