Millions of North Americans will see today, April 8, how the shadow of the Moon covers the Sun in a total eclipse that will travel across North America from south to north and from east to west, crossing Mexico, the United States and Canada on its way. This event occurs when the Moon aligns just to come between the Sun and the Earth, covering the solar disk and causing darkness similar to nighttime.

How does a total solar eclipse happen?

Total solar eclipses are not as frequent as you might think. They only occur, on average, every year and a half. Additionally, only a small strip of the Earth's surface experiences the totality of the eclipse; If it is outside this range, even just barely, the eclipse will be partial. This means that the Sun will not be completely obscured and the event may be less impressive or even go unnoticed. Only within the band of totality can the eclipse be seen in all its splendor.

Where can it be seen?

The eclipse will begin in the Pacific Ocean and cross the western/southwestern United States from Oregon to Texas.

It will then continue through Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Brazil.

The strip of totality of the eclipse where the Moon will completely cover the Sun will enter Mexico in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The umbra will continue its course through the neighboring states of Durango and Coahuila. The phenomenon will darken the sky in both Nazas, Lerdo, Durango and Gómez Palacio (Durango); such as Torreón, Cuatro Ciénegas, Monclova, Ciudad Acuña and Piedras Negras (Coahuila).

In this link there is more information about how to follow the eclipse in Mexico.

How to see the solar eclipse safely?

The best way to see an eclipse is through special lenses or optical instruments such as telescopes or binoculars with previously installed solar filters. Otherwise, looking directly at the Sun or doing so without adequate protection can cause temporary or permanent eye damage. Regular sunglasses, glass bottles, cellophane, x-rays, cameras, and telescopes or binoculars without solar filters are not safe for looking directly at the Sun.

The only time it is safe to view a solar eclipse without protection is during totality, that is, when the Moon completely blocks sunlight and produces momentary darkness. Outside of the strip of totality that will cover some cities in Sinaloa, Durango and Coahuila, in the rest of the country it will be necessary to use special lenses at all times to look at the astronomical phenomenon.

Can it be seen in Spain?

The spectacular total eclipse that crosses North America this afternoon will die in Galicia, the Canary Islands and northwest Portugal, but it will be like a very weak partial eclipse. Furthermore, the phenomenon will only occur for a very few minutes, since in these locations “the Sun will set shortly after the beginning of the eclipse,” according to the National Astronomical Observatory from Spain. It will be an eclipse in extremis. In the westernmost Canary Islands, you can contemplate from 8:17 p.m. until you see “how the Moon only covers 2% of the Sun's fraction at the time of disappearing over the ocean,” at 8:27 p.m., he explains. the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands, from where they remember that to see it it would be essential to have a clear view of the sunset, over the sea; and the higher the better, the better.

In Galicia, in theory, during the eclipse a slightly larger bite could be seen on the Sun, he explains. the astrophysicist Borja Tosar, who adds that in practice it will be practically impossible. “The further west and further north of the coast the better, and looking for a place high above the sea, that leaves us with two options to try: Cape Fisterra and Cape Touriñán,” explains Tosar, who warns that there are very few minutes to try it. , since it starts at 9:02 p.m. and sunset is at 9:09 p.m. The afternoon of clouds and clearings in that area makes it more complicated. “With fog, it is almost impossible to see such a light and elusive eclipse right on the horizon. More than encouraging you to go see it, I wish luck to whoever wants to go out and hunt it,” concludes Tosar, reports Francisco Doménech.

What next eclipses will there be?

The Iberian Peninsula will be able to enjoy total solar eclipses on August 12, 2026 and August 2, 2027, as well as an annular solar eclipse on January 26, 2028. Annular solar eclipses happen just when the Moon coincides with the point further from its orbit, which prevents it from covering the Sun completely.

Where can you follow online?

The eclipse can be followed online on the EL PAÍS website, live.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.