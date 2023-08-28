His story is told today by the Wall Street Journal, which has interviewed Dylan Stone-Miller, a 32-year-old software engineer who, when he was 20, became a donor by pure chance, to be able to pay with the money the bank gave him. cum ($100 per visit) a hefty fine for driving under the influence.

After divorcing three years ago now, he quit his job and set out in search of his progeny.

However, it was not Stone-Miller who started this search, but one of the mothers who had fathered a girl with sperm. of the young man and that he found it by combining the scant information that the sperm bank and social networks gave him.

Stone-Miller, after giving the bank express permission to communicate its details, then opened an account on Facebook, which he invited to join all the families of “his” biological childrenand about twenty of them agreed immediately, generally women alone or married to other women.

The donor even started a visitation program with some of the children, playing a difficult role because the mothers forbid him to identify himself as “daddy.” of the children, which does not finish convincing him; What’s more, he aspires to keep that contact open with them indefinitely.

The newspaper highlights that the anonymity with which pregnancies were previously treated through sperm banks is disappearing thanks to the much cheaper prices of DNA tests, the ease that the internet provides to track people’s lives and the disappearance of taboos on the issue.

In fact, the newspaper recalls that more than a million Americans have been conceived in in-vitro fertilization processes, and a considerable part of them – there are no data available – were conceived with sperm obtained from a bank.

EFE