Assal, Sudi and Roozbeh live in Los Angeles, in the largest Iranian community outside of Iran. They all belong to the upper middle class of the United States, but some vote for the Democrats and others for the Republicans. However, they have one thing in common: they were born in Iran and fled their former homeland more than 30 years ago.

The uprising in Iran is also being felt in the United States.

Los Angeles, in California, concentrates the largest Iranian population in exile: some 500,000 live there.

That diaspora, thousands of kilometers away, actively participates in protests and sit-ins to denounce the restrictions and abuses against the Iranian population, especially women.

The movement is unprecedented and his voice is getting louder.



