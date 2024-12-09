Social network X is suffering problems at a general level throughout Spain since this past Sunday. Crashes occur when accessing X through the browsermainly to access the application in the desktop version. Early this Monday morning, users were still reporting some incidents, according to the Downdetector monitoring website.

The Downdetector websitewhich monitors errors on the Internet from different platforms, recorded that The biggest problems began around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday and they had their greatest incidence until after midnight.

Among the incidents most commented on by X users are the service outagesthe errors or the problems logging in.

This navigation problem prevents users from accessing the social network on their computers. Those who enter the page receive a message “Something went wrong. Try reloading”.

Almost a year ago, also in December, the social network suffered a global crash.