The Memphis Grizzlies returned the Washington Wizards to their harsh reality this Sunday with a resounding 112-140 away victory in a duel that Santi Aldama and his teammates resolved without any problems.

The two teams arrived at the meeting with morale through the roof after the Grizzlies (17-8) beat the current champion, the Boston Celtics, 121-127 last night. The Wizards (3-19), for their part, defeated the Denver Nuggets with a victory with which they avoided overcoming the worst losing streak in the history of the franchise, which is at 16, although they are still the worst team in the league. NBA with only three wins.

Santi Aldama was the best of the Grizzlies this Sunday with 19 points on 7 of 11 field goals (63.6%), 7 rebounds and 5 assists. The Canarian player, who started the game on the bench, also made 3 blocks and stole a ball. Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 21 points, Jay Huff 17 and Scotty Pippen Jr. had a double-double with 14 points and 12 assists.

For the Wizards, the best was the Lithuanian Jonas Valanciunas with 20 points and 14 rebounds, Marvin Bagley III also scored 20 points while the Frenchman Bilal Coulibaly scored 17. Jordan Poole, who inflicted 39 points on Denver with 9 triples this Sunday, was with 9 points after finishing the first half blank.

The Grizzlies walk in Washington

Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies had just played 24 hours earlier, both with a tremendous effort: Memphis attacked Boston, while Washington broke a 16-game losing streak by beating the Denver Nuggets despite Nikola Jokic’s 56 points.

For the Grizzlies, second in the West, Ja Morant fell out of the game due to back discomfort, but it was soon seen that the Memphis team were not going to need him.

No sign of the Wizards who had taken to the same court 24 hours earlier against Denver. The pride and courage with which they rebelled against their infamous streak disappeared. Memphis took the lead after 1 minute and 48 seconds of play and never looked back. After finishing the first quarter 26-34, the Grizzlies extended their lead to 55-72 at halftime.

Santi Aldama blocks Anthony Gill. Nick Wass/Ap-LaPresse

Jaren Jackson scored 16 points for the Grizzlies in the first half, the same as Bilal Coulibaly and Jonas Valanciunas for the Wizards. Jordan Poole, key last night with 39 points against the Nuggets, was blank in this first half.

Washington was only 9 down (66-75) shortly after the break with triples from Justin Champagnie and Poole and two baskets from Valanciunas, but the Grizzlies responded with a 0-16 run culminated by a triple from Santi Aldama. At the end of the quarter the Grizzlies were up 29 (82-111), an advantage that would be definitive.

After reaching a maximum difference of 35 points at the beginning of the last quarter, the Grizzlies took their foot off the accelerator and with some substitutes closed the game with a resounding 112-140.