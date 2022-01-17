Hospitals and health centers not only have to face an unprecedented pandemic wave in terms of the volume of infections, but they also do so with staff reduced by the action of the virus. 541 workers from the Murcian Health Service (SMS) are on leave due to Covid, according to data provided this Monday by the counselor, Juan José Pedreño. Among them there are 98 doctors and 207 nurses.

The progress of Ómicron and the spectacular volume of infections impact the entire production system. According to Health data, every day 2,500 sick leaves are being processed in the Region of Murcia.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,730 public and private health workers have been infected in the Region of Murcia, according to statistics from the Ministry’s Epidemiology service. Among them, 1,718 auxiliary nursing technicians, 1,569 nurses, 804 doctors and 301 health technicians. There is also evidence of the contagion of 234 physiotherapists, 227 guards and 149 pharmacists.