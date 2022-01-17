As an independent director, James Gunn already knew how to deal with tight budgets. However, when talking about Marvel Cinematic Universe, We are already in the major leagues and there are opportunities that should not be missed. Disney hopes that the sought-after director will give them another success with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.

From Marvel to DC and vice versa

gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), managed to offer us a group of unforgettable heroes with completely different personalities, which managed to establish their team within the UCM. But this was not enough so that, after the release of Vol. 2 (2017,) Disney fired him and left him with the script that he already had ready for Vol. 3.

The filmmaker wasted no time and went to the competition: DC. Warner Bros. hired him and developed the film The Suicide Squad and the series peacemaker, both of great successes and with the freedoms to exploit their vision of the world of superheroes.

Seeing this, Disney would rehire him to develop his script for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, and it seems that the director will take advantage of this opportunity to collect them all.

half a billion dollars

During an interview for Collider, James Gunn pointed out that he needed at least half a billion dollars to make Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the way he wants. . “I always innately think about budget while writing. Even something as budgeted as Vol.3 is still a struggle. You know, it’s still a struggle to make it fit the budget. If I had half a billion dollars, I could do almost what I want,” he said.

“That’s how difficult it is. I always have to budget and compromise, but it often leads to good things. You are forced to rethink something and you have to find a creative solution” added the sought-after director to the medium.

Would Disney be willing to negotiate?

We don’t know if Disney will be willing to give James Gunn that kind of money. , but what is known is that, with what it has already given, it is worth it, especially considering the context around the characters, such as those of Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana and Chris Patt. This film is expected to be released in 2023.