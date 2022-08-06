THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, August 6, 2022, 4:35 p.m.



The Murcian Health Service (SMS) plans to launch thirteen digital radiology rooms in different hospitals in the Region of Murcia. The objective, sources from the regional Executive explained, is to quantitatively strengthen the assistance capacity of the SMS in the Radiodiagnosis service. This new equipment will increase the number of patients that can be assisted, as well as quality, due to the improved performance of the new equipment.

Of these new 13 radiology rooms, eight will be conventional digital rooms. Two other two will have tomosynthesis, an innovative 3D mammography that provides a more complete image of the breast and improves surgery planning. In addition, the sources explained, it allows the diagnosis of very small lesions, which in turn affects the early diagnosis of the disease. The rest of the rooms, three, will have telemetry equipment.

The centers of La Arrixaca, Reina Sofía and Santa Lucía will host most of these teams



The base budget for the tender is almost 3.8 million euros and the execution period is six months, according to the sources. This is a contract that can be financed within the framework of the React-EU Axis of the Feder operational program for the Region of Murcia 2014-2020 as part of the Union’s response to the Covid pandemic.

investment in technology



The manager of the SMS, Francisco Ponce, stressed that “with the installation and start-up of this equipment, the diagnostic quality and early detection of certain pathologies will substantially improve.” He stressed that “from the SMS we are committed to making investments in state-of-the-art technology and continually renewing equipment in order to improve patient care.”

“It will substantially improve the diagnostic quality and early detection of certain pathologies,” says Ponce



The new digital radiology rooms will be located in the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital in Murcia, which will have three; the Santa Lucía de Cartagena, which will have four; the Reina Sofía University Hospital in Murcia, to which three correspond; and the Rafael Méndez de Lorca, Morales Meseguer de Murcia and Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospitals, which will have one.