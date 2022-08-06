Joao Almeida won the last stage of the Vuelta a Burgosdisputed this Saturday between Lermas and Lagunas de Neila, 170 kilometers long, while Pavel Sivakov was crowned champion and Miguel Ángel López finished third overall.

There were several alternatives for the end, but not before saying that there was a leak made up of Marco Frigo, Carlos Canal and Jetse Bol, who tried to move the race.

Behind, the ineos teamwho had Pavel Sivakov in the leader’s jersey, took charge of the chase and not letting anyone else out.

The title at stake

The final kilometers were exciting. The ascent was very hard, constant, with double-digit ramps in which the attacks were planned.

Astana put runners in front, pending the movements of their leaders Vincenzo Nibali and Miguel Angel Lopez.

Barhain, who had Colombian Santiago Buitrago just 23 seconds behind Sivakov, ran expectantly and looking for the ideal moment for the attack.



In the last 4 kilometers Chris Harper startedfrom Jumo Visma, who was looking for glory in Burgos, but they didn’t let him.



Ineos set the pace in the final kilometerswhen the road got much rougher, so that no one could get out of the lot.

López attacked 2.5 km from the finish. Ineos did not move. They did not consider him a threat and the boyacense was 42 s away in the general classification.

Step by step Ineos went for López and put him back in the lot. Joao Almeida won the stage and López was second and third overall.

Classifications

Stage

1. Joao Almeida 4hrs 06mins 19s

2. Miguel A Lopez mt

3. Pavel Sivakov at 7s

4. Carlos Rodriguez at 15 s

5. Ilan van Wilder at 21s

General

1. Pavel Sivakov 19h 19m 23s

2. Joao Almeida at 35s

3. Miguel A Lopez mt

4. Carlos Rodriguez at 41 s

5. Ilan van Wilder at 42s

6. Ruben Guerreiro at 47s

7. Jai Hindley at 52s

8. Santiago Buitrago at 1 min 06 s

9. Wilko Kelderman at 1 min 09 sec

10. Kenny Elisson at 1 min 18 sec

