The Murcian Health Service (SMS) has presented to the World Health Organization (WHO) the experience of launching two pilot programs in the Region of Murcia to improve the mental health care system and prevention. of suicide. Within the framework of the European ImpleMENTAL project, the general director of Mental Health of the SMS, María José Lozano, presented both initiatives to the Committee of Political Representatives of the countries participating in the project, at the WHO headquarters in Copenhagen.

Ledia Lazeri, WHO advisor, was in the capital of Denmark. She did so to support this progress and participate in discussions on how to include the results in regional and national strategies, the regional government reported yesterday.

The suicide prevention project is based on the Region's experience in this matter and on the organization of mental health and community resources. All this, in line with the Austrian prevention plan (Supra).

The SMS “works on specific objectives, such as improving risk assessment after attempts in hospital emergency services, as well as with computer services to obtain data,” they indicated in the Community. Continuity of care between the emergency room and outpatient mental health services is a priority objective. In addition, work groups have been established in the field of Mental Health to intervene in the prevention of suicide in the area of ​​children and adolescents, adults and hospital emergencies.

Recovery



The Socio-Health Coordination program in Mental Health proposes a paradigm shift. The principles are those of recovery based on the health and social infrastructure of the Region and the protocol signed between the regional, health and social administrations, local corporations and the Third Sector, made up of non-profit entities that fight against poverty and social exclusion. The budget for the development of both projects is 400,296 euros, of which 66%, 264,240, euros have already been invested in the Region of Murcia.